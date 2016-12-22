Eagles-Giants Instant Observations

The Eagles lead the Giants, 21-13, at halftime. Here’s what we saw:

OFFENSE

*Carson Wentz got off to a rough start by throwing an early interception, but he also connected with Nelson Agholor for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Wentz’s throw was on the money, but the Eagles also benefited from what looked like a potential blown coverage (or miscommunication) that led to Agholor getting so open. Wentz finished the first half by attempting just 14 passes, completing eight of them for 108 yards and a 75.9 passer rating.

*As for his interception, Wentz’s elusiveness was impressive. It also looked like Bryce Treggs should’ve come back to the ball and made a better play on the pass, but Wentz still tried to fit the ball into an extremely tight window. It will be interesting to look at the All-22 coaches film to see what Wentz’s other options on that play were, but he probably wants that one back.

*Lane Johnson’s presence was immediately felt. The Eagles opened their first series with a 17-yard run behind Johnson as he pushed the defensive end vertically into the backfield before pealing off quickly and serving as a leader blocker for Ryan Mathews. The Birds ran behind Johnson again a few plays later for a five-yard gain to set up third-and-1, and then took advantage of his presence on Darren Sproles’ 25-yard touchdown run. Sproles displayed his impressive quickness as he scampered in for the score, but Johnson also had a crucial block to seal Giants safety Landon Collins inside.

*Agholor had a bad drop in the first quarter on a quick slant, but he also entered halftime as the Eagles’ leading receiver by a wide margin because of his touchdown catch. Brent Celek and Sproles are the only Eagles who had multiple catches in the first half.

DEFENSE

*Jim Schwartz’s unit allowed three scoring drives in the first half, but they twice held the Giants to field goals in the red zone. They also scored a touchdown of their own. Eli Manning finished the first half by completing 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 161 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 73.2 passer rating. In the ground game, the Giants totaled 59 yards off 16 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per rush.

*Malcolm Jenkins came up big early in the game. On the Giants’ second drive, he picked off Manning and returned the interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Jenkins made a nice play, but Manning also made a head-scratching decision as the Eagles double-covered Will Tye — Manning’s intended target. On the first drive, Jenkins helped force a three-and-out. Manning under-threw the pass, but Jenkins also bailed out Nolan Carroll as he hit Odell Beckham, Jr. to knock the ball out after Beckham beat Carroll. On the next play, Jenkins was in coverage in the slot against Beckham as Manning targeted Beckham but couldn’t complete the pass.

*However, Jenkins also gave up a touchdown. Sterling Shepard beat the safety in the slot for the 13-yard score late in the second quarter.

*Nigel Bradham tied with Jordan Hicks for the most tackles at halftime with five, as two of them came when he cleaned up after Carroll’s missed tackles. Three defensive linemen — Beau Allen, Connor Barwin and Brandon Graham — each recorded a tackle-for-loss, too.