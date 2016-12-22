Eagles-Giants Inactives: Lane Johnson’s Return

Plus: Two of the Giants’ best players are out.

The following Eagles are inactive for their game tonight against the Giants: Paul Turner, Dwayne Gratz, Steven Means, Josh Andrews, Dillon Gordon, Halapoulivaatai Vaitai and Taylor Hart. Lane Johnson will be active for the first time since Week 4 as he returns from his 10-game suspension.

With Johnson back, Allen Barbre can move to his original left guard position for the first time in more than a month. When the Eagles’ starting offensive line has all played together, the team is 3-1.

As for the Giants, standout cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul are both out. Backup receiver Tavarres King, fourth-string running back George Winn, backup left tackle Will Beatty, backup safety Nat Berhe and Ishaq Williams are also inactive.