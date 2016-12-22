Eagles-Giants Inactives: Lane Johnson’s Return

Plus: Two of the Giants’ best players are out.

By  | 

Lane Johnson. (Jeff Fusco)

Lane Johnson. (Jeff Fusco)

The following Eagles are inactive for their game tonight against the Giants: Paul Turner, Dwayne Gratz, Steven Means, Josh Andrews, Dillon Gordon, Halapoulivaatai Vaitai and Taylor Hart. Lane Johnson will be active for the first time since Week 4 as he returns from his 10-game suspension.

With Johnson back, Allen Barbre can move to his original left guard position for the first time in more than a month. When the Eagles’ starting offensive line has all played together, the team is 3-1.

As for the Giants, standout cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul are both out. Backup receiver Tavarres King, fourth-string running back George Winn, backup left tackle Will Beatty, backup safety Nat Berhe and Ishaq Williams are also inactive.

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.