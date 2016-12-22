Carson Wentz Injury: Eagles Quarterback Leaves Giants Game Early [UPDATE]

The Eagles’ rookie quarterback got shaken up.

Carson Wentz. (Jeff Fusco)

UPDATE: 10:46 p.m. – Carson Wentz has been cleared to return to the Eagles-Giants game. Original story below.

Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a head injury during the third quarter of Philadelphia’s Week 16 game against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

The injury occurred when Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon hit Wentz after an incomplete pass attempt. Wentz’s head hit the ground hard after getting hit. Vernon was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Wentz was taken back to the locker room after being evaluated by trainers on the sideline.

Veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel replaced Wentz. The Eagles don’t have a third quarterback active on their game day roster.

Stay tuned for more injury updates.

