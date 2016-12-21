Now that Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season is over, let’s take a look at the updated standings in our weekly NFL game predictions. Chris is still in the lead.

Every Thursday, the Birds 24/7 staff will predict the winners of each and every game. We’re also inviting you, the readers, to get involved by voting in the polls below. We’ll take your favorites to win each game and log them in the “Readers” column in the prediction table. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.