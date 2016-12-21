NFL Picks Week 16 2016: Game Predictions By Football Writers

Which teams are you taking to win in NFL Week 16 games?

By  | 

Photo by: Jeff Fusco.

Photo by: Jeff Fusco.

Now that Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season is over, let’s take a look at the updated standings in our weekly NFL game predictions. Chris is still in the lead.

Every Thursday, the Birds 24/7 staff will predict the winners of each and every game. We’re also inviting you, the readers, to get involved by voting in the polls below. We’ll take your favorites to win each game and log them in the “Readers” column in the prediction table. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

Name
Brandon
Josh
Chris
Readers
Week 15 Record11-510-613-312-4
Season Record137-85141-81146-76137-85
NYG @ PHIPHINYGNYGVote
MIA @ BUFMIABUFMIAVote
NYJ @ NENENENEVote
TEN @ JAXTENTENTENVote
MIN @ GBGBGBGBVote
SD @ CLESDSDSDVote
WAS @ CHICHICHIWASVote
ATL @ CARATLATLATLVote
IND @ OAKOAKOAKOAKVote
TB @ NONOTBTBVote
AZ @ SEASEASEASEAVote
SF @ LALALALAVote
CIN @ HOUCINHOUCINVote
BAL @ PITPITPITPITVote
DEN @ KCKCKCKCVote
DET @ DALDALDALDALVote

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.