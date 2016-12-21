The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2016 NFL schedule continues this week as the team is set to play the New York Giants (10-4) on Thursday evening. The Eagles (5-9) are looking to put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Both the Eagles and the Giants will be wearing their Color Rush jerseys in what’s set to be the last Thursday Night Football game of the 2016 season. The Eagles are 3-2 in the five games they’ve worn their all-black uniforms. Perhaps more note-worthy is the fact they’re 2-0 against the Giants in that span.

Philadelphia will certainly be desperate for a win on Thursday night. Not only are the Eagles looking to break a losing streak, but the Birds will also want to avoid being swept in the division. The Eagles are 0-4 in division games this season with two left to play.

Outside of the pride factor, this game doesn’t mean a ton for the Eagles. The Birds can’t make the playoffs since they were mathematically eliminated by losing to the Ravens. With that said, the Giants still haven’t officially clinched the post-season. There’s a reasonable chance the G-Men will make the playoffs even if they lose on Thursday night, but the Eagles can do their best to try to keep New York out.

Another motivating factor for the Eagles in this game is that winning potentially aides them in receiving a more favorable draft pick from the Vikings. If Minnesota loses out and the Eagles win out, there’s a chance Philadelphia can get a better pick by leap-frogging the Vikings in the 2017 NFL draft order.

Winning on Thursday won’t be easy for the Eagles. New York’s defense is playing very well. Philadelphia’s offense isn’t very good to begin with so putting up points could be challenging. The good news for the Eagles is they’re getting Lane Johnson back at right tackle and Allen Barbre back at left guard. This means the Eagles will be trotting out their original starting offensive line for the first time since Week 5.

An improved offensive line could aide an Eagles run game that performed well against Baltimore’s top-ranked rush defense last week. The Eagles will need to run the ball in order to have offensive success and take pressure off Carson Wentz. Speaking of the rookie quarterback, the Eagles also need him to step up. Wentz has thrown four touchdowns to 10 interceptions in his last seven starts. Two of those picks came early in the first Eagles-Giants game this season.

The Eagles’ defense will also need to play better than it did in the previous meeting. Jim Schwartz’s unit allowed a number of big plays to the Giants’ passing attack. New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. figures to be a significant challenge as he goes up against a vulnerable Eagles secondary. The Eagles’ pass rush will need to get pressure on Eli Manning in this one.

Doug Pederson has done a nice job of motivating his players in recent weeks. Philadelphia had real chances to beat Washington and Baltimore in the final seconds. This week’s game could be another close, ugly battle. Maybe this is the week the Eagles will finally be able to win a close game for once.

TV Schedule

Date: December 22, 2016

Time: 8:25 PM ET

Channel: NBC/NFL Network/Twitter

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Heather Cox (Field reporter).

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV coverage map: Click here to see if you get the game in your area.

NFL Network replay: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 23

Online Streaming

Twitter.com | NBCSports.com | NFL Sunday Ticket | NFL Game Pass

Radio

SportsRadio 94WIP | Full listings here

Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Tony Boselli.

SIRIUS: 88 (WW1), 83 (NYG), 81 (Phi).

XM: 88 (WW1), 226 (NYG), 225 (Phi).

Odds

The Eagles are underdogs against the Giants, per Bovada.

New York Giants -3 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles +3 (-110)

Over/under: 42 points

History Lesson

The Eagles are 79-84-2 in 165 regular season games against the Giants. These two teams last played earlier this season, when Philadelphia lost to New York by a final score of 28 to 23.

Eagles 2016 regular season schedule

Week 1 – Cleveland Browns (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 – @ Chicago Bears (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN)

Week 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 25, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 4 – BYE

Week 5 – @ Detroit Lions (Oct. 9, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 – @ Washington Redskins (Oct. 16, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 – Minnesota Vikings (Oct. 23, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 8 – @ Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 30, 8:30 PM ET, NBC)

Week 9 – @ New York Giants (Nov. 6, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 – Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 13, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 11 – @ Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 20, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 – Green Bay Packers (Nov. 28, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN)

Week 13 – @ Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 – Washington Redskins (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 – @ Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 – New York Giants (Dec. 22, 8:25 PM ET, NBC/NFLN)

Week 17 – Dallas Cowboys (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)