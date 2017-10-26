Get the most out of your morning cup of joe with these nine supercharged coffee recipes.

Everyone has their morning routine — maybe you do a quick yoga flow or go for a run before work — but there’s one thing most morning routines have in common: coffee. Since coffee is such a staple in our daily lives, we might as well try to make it as healthy (and delicious!) as possible, right?

Coffee elixirs have been filling our Instagram feeds, so we gathered nine supercharged coffee recipes featuring health-boosting ingredients like turmeric and nut butters or adaptogens (sometimes both) that are an upgrade from just regular ol’ creamer. The best part? Most of these recipes are fairly easy to make after the coffee is brewed — just throw all the ingredients in a blender and you’re out the door with a foamy, creamy and healthy caffeinated beverage. Check ’em out below!

Adaptogenic Cold Brew Coffee Smoothie

via Will Frolic for Food

YUM. That’s what we have to say about this frozen adaptogenic latte. Simply combine a banana, some cashew butter, plant-based milk, ice, cold brew, reishi and maca in a blender and you’ll be hooked on your new, super healthy, morning coffee routine.

Shroom Shake

via Well + Good

Whip up this fancy-feeling (but easy-to-make) elixir for yourself and reap the benefits of the lion’s mane mushrooms and a whole slew of other additions.

Hazelnut Latte

via the Green Life

Hazelnut butter takes this adaptogenic coffee recipe to the next level in taste and creaminess. Maca and ashwagandha are accompanied by pine pollen powder in this recipe, which is a complete protein to boot.

Bulletproof Matcha Latte

via Lee from America

This matcha recipe from, arguably, the queen of bulletproof matcha, Lee Tilghman, will give you an energy boost that tastes delicious (and, surprisingly creamy!).

Turmeric Latte

via Kitchen Sanctuary

Many turmeric lattes don’t actually have caffeine, but this one gives you the best of both worlds, with the yummy flavors of ginger and vanilla, too. (Good thing the recipe makes two.)

Superfood Coffee Elixir

via The Glowing Fridge

Combining superfoods like turmeric, ginger and cayenne with maca, this powered-up coffee recipe will surely give you a spicy jolt.

Cinnamon Adaptogenic Cold Brew

via The Simple Green

For a simpler approach to your morning coffee upgrade, give this recipe a try. Add a little cinnamon to your cold brew, throw in some reishi, a splash of almond milk and natural sweetener and you’ll be ready for that morning meeting.

Mayan Mocha Butter Coffee

via the Fullest

This recipe has it all: fats from ghee and MCT oil, adaptogens and a superfood kick from cinnamon and cayenne.

Bulletproof Coffee

via Bulletproof

Our suggestion: Make this your Monday morning amped-up coffee drink. Why? The drink has a devoted following that touts its ability to boost energy and cognitive function.

