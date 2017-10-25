I pretty much eat everything at this point, but not naming pizza as my favorite food would be a giant lie of omission. Since pizza isn’t the sort of food an active gal like me can partake in daily, I collect recipes that taste like pizza. Add this creamy, fragrant, and soul-warming dish to the list. It makes a ton but I’m fairly positive not a bite will go to waste; though this is like risotto in so many ways, its “reheat-ability” sets it firmly apart.

This dish can serve as a base for any meat or fish (or poached eggs, which is what I plan on eating for breakfast tomorrow) — you could make it on a Sunday and eat it with grilled chicken on Monday, steamed fish on Tuesday, etc. We’ve enjoyed some bonus warmth this fall but the chances of it keeping up through November are slim. Those chilly winds are right around the corner but there’s no need to despair when you’ve got a recipe like this on the ready.

Recipe: Creamy Farro Italiano

Serves 6-8



4 c. water

2 c. farro, rinsed

1 lg. onion, thinly sliced to quarter moons

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 pints cherry tomatoes, halved

2 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. olive oil

1/4 c. grated parmesan plus more for serving

Basil

Method

1. Place water and farro in a medium to large saucepan to soak.

2. Meanwhile, prep ingredients.

3. After farro has soaked about 10 minutes, add onions, garlic, tomatoes, salt, pepper flakes and olive oil to pan. Stir to combine. Turn heat to high and bring to boil.

4. When mixture reaches boil, reduce to a simmer (over lowest heat) and let cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

5. Taste to ensure farro is chewy but not hard. Add 1/4 c. cheese and stir to combine.

6. Serve, topped with basil and parmesan cheese.

………….

Becca Boyd is a wife and mom who creates healthy and delicious recipes in her West Chester kitchen. She blogs about them on her website, Home Beccanomics.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: