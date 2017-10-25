The Fall Fitness Activity You Should Be Doing (But Aren’t)

Hint: It involves two wheels and a helmet.

Fall weather is (finally!) here. The temperatures have dropped and cooler weather has set in. Meaning: It’s prime time for biking here in Philly. If you stayed away from biking all summer because of the god-awful heat, we feel you, but it’s time to get back on the saddle, friends! Soon enough, the wind chill will set in, and primetime for cruising the streets on two wheels will have passed.

If you need more convincing than the perfect-for-biking weather to dust off your Schwinn, though, below you’ll find 10 reasons you should be biking in Philly this fall. Our only question is: Have they developed pumpkin spice latte holder fit for bike handlebars yet?

10 Reasons to Bike in Philly this Fall

1. You’ll torch calories on your commute.

I mean, talk about killing two birds with one stone! Biking to and from work — or to and from wherever you’re going — is a great way to squeeze in a calorie-burning session while getting from point A to point B. Not to mention the post-ride endorphin rush. #Winning

2. It saves you time.

When you’re crunched on time, biking to your destination might be just a little bit quicker. After all, there’s no waiting for SEPTA to get its act together, and unlike, say, a bus, you don’t have to stop.

4. It’s cheaper than many other modes of transportation.

Let’s get real for a sec: The Uber habit, convenient as it may be, can run up a hefty tab.

5. You’re doing Mother Nature a solid.

It’s a well-known fact that cars and buses aren’t so great for the environment. Biking is a great way to green your commute.

6. Biking makes you happy and less stressed.

A recent study found that folks who bike to work are less likely to be stressed once they get there, which totally makes sense. Biking gives you plenty of time to work through your thoughts and contemplate or plan your day before the office craziness whisks you away.

7. A bike ride gives you a dose of nature.

Most city-dwellers need a break from the hustle and bustle from time to time and hopping on your bike can be just the escape you need. Check out these five under the radar (Read: less populated) bike trails that will give you all the nature-y feels. Bonus: Philly’s fall foliage on these trails is pretty picturesque.

8. You can rent bikes ALL over the city.

There’s are Indego bike sharing stations ALL over the place. The next time you’re about to call an Uber or hop on the bus, peep this map of alllll the stations in Philly and pedal your way back to your ‘hood instead.

9. Biking satisfies your need for speed.

I’m sure some will disagree with me, but in my humble opinion, there’s no better feeling than flying down the road on your bike. It’s a lung-clearing, adrenaline-boosting good time. Plus, it feels great when you’re keeping pace with cars.

10. You get to enjoy the AH-mazing feeling of taking off your helmet.

You’ve been pedaling for miles, climbing hills and battling against the wind — needless to say, it’s been a long and hard ride. But that moment when you get to finally take off your helmet is just — Ahhhhhhhh. It’s a feeling comparable only to taking off your shoes (or bra) after a long day.

So, there you have it! Catch you on the trails, friends.

