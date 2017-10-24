10 Ways to Eat More Greens (Without Eating More Salads)

If you’ve had your fill of salads for the season, we have some other ideas to get your greens in.

It’s easy to nosh on salads all summer long, when you’re too sweaty to think about consuming anything aside from water-filled vegetables. But as the weather turns, so do our cravings, and all of a sudden, a hoagie sounds much more appealing than yet another bed of greens. But there are compromises, my friends: Here, 10 recipes that sneak in plenty of greens without forcing you to eat another salad.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Quinoa and Spinach

via Green Valley Kitchen

Sweet potatoes, quinoa, spinach, feta, pecans and cranberries mix to make a perfect seasonal side dish (helloooo, new Thanksgiving recipe) or small meal.

Shiitake Tofu Lettuce Cups

via Faring Well

This light, Asian-inspired dish will rake in far fewer calories than takeout and way more nutrients.

BBQ Black Eyed Pea Collard Rolls

via Vanilla and Bean



Who says you can’t have comfort food when you’re eating healthy? The tangy barbecue sauce mixed with mushrooms, black-eyed peas and collard greens has us dreaming about dinner already.

Detox Smoothie Bowl

via Lee From America

We all want to wake up with this bright green smoothie bowl for breakfast. It’s filled with superfoods like kale (two cups per serving!), green apples, ginger and avocado – need we say more?

Creamy Spinach and Feta Soup with Pine Nuts

via Jeanette’s Healthy Living

Soup on a cold day warms the soul. This soup stars ingredients like spinach, cauliflower and celery, giving you plenty of veggies in one hearty serving.

Cheesy Kale Chips

via Plant Based Blonde

Instead of delving into a bag of Lay’s for an afternoon snack, reach for these vegan “cheesy” kale chips to add some extra vitamin K and carotenoids to your day.

Beet Pesto Pizza with Kale and Goat Cheese

via The Roasted Root

We’re suckers for healthy pizza. Try this one with beet pesto, kale and goat cheese that’s perfect for a date night or a solo Netflix night in.

Avocado Green Goddess Sandwiches with Havarti

via Snixy Kitchen

Sandwiches usually get a bad rep for their lack of nutrition or flavor, but this one packs a serious nutritional punch with ingredients like alfalfa sprouts, zucchini, avocado and olive oil. Once you add in the gourmet bread and havarti cheese, you’ll be your office’s lunch goals.

Super Green Spirulina Smoothie

via Minimalist Baker

Starting your morning with greens is always a good idea. This smoothie only has five ingredients, making it a no-brainer on those early Monday mornings.

Tomato, Arugula, and Goat Cheese Frittata

via Williams-Sonoma

Cook up this healthy frittata on Sunday and have breakfast (with plenty of greens) for the whole week.

