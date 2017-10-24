YES: There’s a BYO-Pumpkin Boot Camp at the Art Museum Steps This Saturday

Repurpose your decorative stoop pumpkin for this festive workout.

By  | 

BYO-Pumpkin Boot Camp | Photo courtesy CoreFitness

Kick off Hallo-weekend strong with this oh-so-festive Halloween-themed workout: This Saturday, October 28th, CoreFitness is hosting their sixth annual BYO-pumpkin (yes, you read that correctly) workout at the Art Museum Steps, and you’re invited!

The boot camp-style workout will commence at 9 a.m. sharp, and you’ll actually be using your pumpkin as a workout tool, kinda like you would a medicine ball — so keep that in mind when picking the weight of your pumpkin — to add intensity (and, obviously, a bit of goofiness) to the workout. It’s worth noting that the pumpkin is not mandatory for the workout, but who doesn’t love their workouts with a side of autumnal spirit? Participants are also encouraged to show up to the workout in a functional (so, maybe not your mermaid tail) costume for a chance to win prizes.

Get the full scoop on the BYOP Boot Camp and reserve your spot here. The workout costs $20 per person, but Be Well Philly readers get a two for $20 deal because you guys are awesome. So, grab a friend and some pumpkins and make your way to the Art Museum steps this Saturday morning.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.