YES: There’s a BYO-Pumpkin Boot Camp at the Art Museum Steps This Saturday

Kick off Hallo-weekend strong with this oh-so-festive Halloween-themed workout: This Saturday, October 28th, CoreFitness is hosting their sixth annual BYO-pumpkin (yes, you read that correctly) workout at the Art Museum Steps, and you’re invited!

The boot camp-style workout will commence at 9 a.m. sharp, and you’ll actually be using your pumpkin as a workout tool, kinda like you would a medicine ball — so keep that in mind when picking the weight of your pumpkin — to add intensity (and, obviously, a bit of goofiness) to the workout. It’s worth noting that the pumpkin is not mandatory for the workout, but who doesn’t love their workouts with a side of autumnal spirit? Participants are also encouraged to show up to the workout in a functional (so, maybe not your mermaid tail) costume for a chance to win prizes.

Get the full scoop on the BYOP Boot Camp and reserve your spot here. The workout costs $20 per person, but Be Well Philly readers get a two for $20 deal because you guys are awesome. So, grab a friend and some pumpkins and make your way to the Art Museum steps this Saturday morning.

