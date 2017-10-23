It’s time, friends! We’ve made it to the final three in the Health Hero Challenge! As of 10 a.m. today, the three finalists in the 2017 Health Hero Challenge are up for voting. You can cast a vote here.

If you’re new to the competition, here’s what’s been happening the past few months: Over the summer, we collected nominations from people all across the region, telling the stories of people working to make Philly a healthier, happier place to be. From those nominations, Philadelphia magazine editors narrowed the bunch down to our 10 semifinalists. During the months of August and September, we opened it up to reader voting; the three semifinalists who earned the most votes moved on to the finals.

Since then, we’ve been busy at work creating videos of our three finalists so you can learn more about them, and we found out which charity each of our finalists is playing for in the final round. Whoever wins will get $10,000 for the charity of their choice, and the two runners up will each get $2,500 to the charity of their choice, so this round is all about giving back.

Now — drumroll, please — the folks who made it to the final round, along with their charity cause.

Stephanie Ford, Founder of Pedal Posse Divas; women’s biking advocate. Learn more about why Stephanie is a health hero here.

Charity: Get Cha Mind Right Inc.

Get Cha Mind Right Inc. is a local non-profit with the mission of empowering, uplifting and supporting women through programming that inspires a positive mindset and strong spiritual foundation.

Ramon Laboy, Program director at Back on My Feet Philadelphia. Learn more about why Ramon is a health hero here.

Charity: Back on My Feet Philadelphia

Back on My Feet Philadelphia is a non-profit that combats homelessness through running.

Darren Sudman, Co-founder of Simon’s Fund and Got AED. Learn more about why Darren is a health hero here.

Charity: Simon’s Fund

Simon’s Fund is a local non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about the conditions and warning signs that lead to sudden cardiac arrest in children.

Voting will run through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 6th and you can vote here once every day. (We also have our Health Hero Challenge VIPs — Cecily Tynan, Jose Garces, and Connor Barwin — who are doing big things for health and wellness, too. They, too, are competing to raise funds for the charities they support, so make sure to vote for one of them!) The winner will be announced live at our Health Hero Challenge party in November. Good luck to our finalists!

