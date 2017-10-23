Be Well Workout of the Week: 6 Moves to Enviable Muscles

One set of weights is all you’ll need for this space-saving, full-body workout. You’ll want to grab a set of weights that’s moderately heavy for you, so nothing too light and nothing super heavy. Then, get ready to do four rounds of the following circuit holding your weights the entire time — unless you need a drink of water. Then you can put them down, obviously.



Workout: 6 Moves to Enviable Muscles

Do circuit four times.

12 lunges with overhead press (single count)

12 plank rows with push-up (single count)

12 lateral lunges with upright row (single count)

12 sit-up punches

12 single-leg dead lifts on right side

12 single-leg dead lifts on left side

12 bicep curls

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

