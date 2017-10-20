Meet Tufts, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This week’s adoptable running dog, Tufts, is just the guy to get you motivated for a run. His energy is contagious and his sweet disposition will undoubtedly steal your heart. Not to mention, he has the fuzziest, most kissable head ever — just look at it! Read on to find out how Tufts can become your fur-ever (sorry, couldn’t stop myself) running buddy.

Name: Tufts

Age: 4 years

Breed: Retriever mix

Size: Large

Background: Tufts originally resided at Street Tails Animal Rescue in early September but was quickly adopted out due to his good lucks, charm, and stellar personality. Unfortunately, his play style and play drive did not match that of the adopters’ resident pet. Tufts was a bit too rambunctious for the other dog, and although they tried to make it work for about a month, ultimately the family needed to make the choice that was best for both dogs. Thus, Tufts was returned to Street Tails and now waits to find the PERFECT fit. Although Street Tails wishes all adoptions were permanent, that simply cannot always be the case. However, all adoptions are certainly learning opportunities and now they know Tufts’ specific needs when it comes to other dogs AND that he was an AWESOME dog in their home overall. What a potential great catch!

Running style: Tufts is a high-energy dog so he is going to be willing and able to run with you. A LOT. He is picking up on the rules of the road (or sidewalk or trail!), and has the ability to blossom into an excellent running partner. That is not to say he is already ready for a marathon, but he is down to get out and go. He is affectionate and eager to please, so should be relatively easy to train. We also think that he will make a good running partner even in the cooler weather that is coming our way, so if you are a year-round trainer who wants company out there, go meet him! Maintaining a regular exercise routine is going to be very important in managing Tufts energy level, so he would thrive in a home with a runner.

Why Tufts could be the right dog for you: Are you looking for a play partner for a resident dog who is “go-go-go” like Tufts? They may be a good fit for one another! Or, perhaps you live in an active household and want that doggy buddy with extra energy who has the ability to keep up with you and your family? Yep, that is also Tufts. Although he is going to need someone willing and able to manage his energy level, Tufts is super affectionate and sweet (he takes high value treats like an angel!) and those who’ve worked with him believe in the right home he will settle down after exerting himself. How perfect does that sound? We love a dog that not only is ready to move with us but also is ready to snuggle up and relax after the hard work is done.

If you’re interested in adopting Tufts, you can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

…………….

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

