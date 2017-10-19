The Checkup: The Song Science Says You Should Play When Anxiety Hits

And more health news to keep you updated this week.

• After a long day at the office, we all need to relax. Some people turn to SoulCycle and others to sauvignon (I’m guilty of the latter), but science says turning to the song “Weightless” by Marconi Union is also a perfectly good idea. In recent research, the song was shown to decrease stress and anxiety levels by 65 percent among study participants. Find us listening to it with a glass of wine in our hand for good measure. [Well + Good]

• Governments across the globe are increasing the prices of their sugary drinks (hmm … reminds us of the Soda Tax). [CNN]

• Have you been wondering, WTF are collagen peptides? Here, the myths and facts about the buzzy supplement that’s taking over. [Greatist]

• If you know us, you know we’re all about gut health. A huge part of that is prebiotics, which research has shown could be the most important fiber when it comes to keeping weight in check. Here’s how to get more of ’em. [MindBodyGreen]

• If you were considering eating your placenta, you’ll probably reconsider after reading this. [The Washington Post]

