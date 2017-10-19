The Bar Method’s First Philly-Area Studio Officially Opens This Weekend

With free classes and mimosas.

By  | 

Image via Instagram

Guys, the time has come: The Bar Method Wayne, Philly’s first outpost for the California-based franchise barre studio, is having its grand opening this weekend. And there are free fitness classes and post-sweat mimosas involved. In other words: You’ll want to pencil it into your calendar now.

The studio, which has been hosting pre-opening community classes since September, will be holding two free classes for the grand opening — one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 9:45 a.m. — and then the real fun (see: mimosas and snacks) will start at 11. There will also be chances to win free Bar Method swag (hey, workout-wardrobe additions!). And if you are on kid duty on Saturday, note: kids are welcome at the post-class grand-opening celebrations. As a refresher, the studio is located at 107 North Aberdeen Avenue.

You can sign up for one of the free classes here and RSVP for the post-sweat grand-opening celebrations here. Happy sweating (and sipping!).

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.