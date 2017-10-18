• My commitment to my morning routine is often overruled by my commitment to “just one more minute of sleep, PLEASE.” But one thing I never, ever skip is making my bed. It just makes me feel better about the rest of the day, like it’s 6:47 a.m. and I’ve already accomplished something. (Albeit a very small something.) And turns out, that might have something to do with it being a domino action, an action that triggers — in this case — further positive actions throughout the day. [Greatist]

• The secret to aging well? Paying attention to your eyebrows, a new study shows. [TIME]

• A legitimate reason to swear off your alarm clock forever: It could be screwing with your dreams, and dreams are actually very important. [The Cut]

• Breakfast cookies are the stuff of dreams, and this version — made up of goodies like Greek yogurt, coconut flakes, flaxseeds, old-fashioned oats and more — is actually healthy. Read: Dreams do come true. [Healthyish]

• Fact: You’re sitting all wrong. Here’s how to get your posture in tip-top shape. [Well + Good]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: