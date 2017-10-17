Get Spooked: 10 Philly-Area Halloween Runs to Have on Your Radar

Some are free, some are extra spooky, and — naturally — costumes are encouraged for just about all of ’em.

It’s that time, friends: Halloween time! This year, instead of vegging out on the couch with mounds of Halloween candy and Hocus Pocus, strap on those running shoes and hit the pavement with these 10 Halloween-themed runs going down around Philly. Some have spooky locations, others have fun after parties and costume contests and, surely, all of them have a ton of Halloween spirit.

Fishtown Beer Runners’ 10th Annual Run to Frankford Hall

Where: Three starting points: Palmer Park (Frankford Avenue and East Palmer Street, Fishtown), South Philly (7th and Bainbridge Streets) and City Hall

When: Thursday, October 26th at 7 p.m.

Pick the starting point that is closest to you, keeping in mind that you’ll be running, likely in costume, to Frankford Hall. Once at Frankford Hall, get ready to sling back some beers in true FBR style.

West Chester University Stomps Cancer Halloween Costume 5K and Fun Walk

Where: Ehinger Gymnasium, 700 South Church Street, West Chester University

When: Sunday, October 22nd at 11 a.m.

Run through West Chester’s campus in costume to benefit Bringing Home Hope, an organization supporting local families battling cancer. Following the run will be a soiree boasting free food, games, awards, raffles and more. $20

Run Chug Halloween Run

Where: Saint Benjamin Brewing Company, 1710 North 5th Street, Kensington

When: Wednesday, October 25th at 7 p.m.

Runners of all speeds are welcome to this run — all that matters is that you make it back to the bar where drinks and snacks will be flowing. Just don’t forget your costume, this time of year is for spirit after all!

Run4UrLife

Where: West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 215 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd

When: Thursday, October 26th at 6:30 p.m.

Come in your most running-friendly costume to this fun run in a spooky setting. The night kicks off with a family-friendly trick or treat fun run followed by a timed 5K, all to benefit MANNA, an organization that delivers nutritious meals to those suffering from illnesses. The night rounds out with a post-run after party with food, drinks and giveaways. $35 registration fee.

Howloween 5K and Dog Walk

Where: Parkside Place Park, 1 Parkside Place, North Wales

When: Saturday, October 28th at 7:30 a.m.

If you and your furry friend have the Halloween spirit, this one’s for you. There’s a 5K run, but dog parents can strut a mile with pups alongside ’em — decked out in costumes, of course! Awards will be given out for the best run times, dog costumes and people costumes. $30 for the run; $15 for the dog walk.

The Halloween Hustle

Where: Lloyd Hall, 1 Boat House Row, Art Museum Area

When: Saturday, October 28th at 8 a.m.

This themed 5K run allows folks to run for fun or to pick a charity to raise money for. All runners will be given a cape and collectable race bib as well as a finisher’s medal. The run will be followed by music, themed festivities and more. $39.

Blacklight Run

Where: Talen Energy Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive, Chester

When: Saturday, October 28th at 5 p.m.

This run will leave you glowing, literally. All participants must dress in a white shirt for this fun 5K — by the end you’ll be covered in liquid glow which will leave you glowing in the dark, especially so in the race’s designated glow zones. Pricing starts at $20.

Monster Mash 5K Dash

Where: Anson D. Nixon Park, North Walnut Road, Kennett Square

When: Sunday, October 29th at 8 a.m.

This event is jam-packed with family-friendly Halloween fun. For the kids, there’s the Kids Spooky Sprint and for adults, there’s the 3.1-mile Monster Walk or the 5K Dash. Costumes are encouraged for all. $25 for the 5K or walk; $10 for the Spooky Sprint.

Manayunk Beer Runners’ Halloween Run

Where: The Manayunk Bridge, access at Main Street and Green Lane in Manayunk

When: Monday, October 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Join the Manayunk Beer Runners for a jaunt in their ‘hood ending at the Philadelphia Runner outpost on Main Street. Costumes are optional, but are certainly encouraged.

HgRunClub: Halloween Edition

Where: Philadelphia Runner Center City, 1601 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse

When: Tuesday, October 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween ON Halloween with a run around Center City and a 20 percent-off post-run bowl of noodles at Honeygrow.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: