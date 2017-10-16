And more reads to keep you healthy this week.

• Research shows that less than 20 percent of us step away from our desks for lunch. The bad news? Despite our best intentions (read: being able to work through lunch), it’s actually making us less productive. You need to take breaks from work to get your creative juices flowing, experts say. So today, grab your lunch and run far away from your computer. [NBC News]

• You’re probably washing your produce all wrong. Here’s how to fix that. [Well + Good]

• Think about your healthy diet for a sec. Do you eat junk foods in moderation or completely take them out of your diet? The answer can change the way you eat. [POPSUGAR]

• Oxytocin, also known as the love hormone, is usually referred to when talking about closeness with others. But new research shows that it can impact the feelings we have about ourselves, too. [MindBodyGreen]

• Let’s talk about the diet drinks your Facebook friends harass you about every day. Are Beachbody, Isagenix, and Soylent (blech…we already talked about this one) as great as they sound? [Greatist]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: