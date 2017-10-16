How to get a muscle-burning workout in when it’s too gross to go outside.

Who says you need to go allllll the way to the gym to get in a great workout? You can get a tough, full-body workout right in your very own living room — without having to do your hair or look presentable. Who’s in? All you need is a stable surface, like your couch, a chair, or a coffee table, and one weight. You’ll probably need a towel too, because you’ll certainly be sweaty! Go through this circuit four times as quickly as you can and you’ll never look at your living room the same way again.

Happy sweating, friends!

Be Well Workout of the Week: The Ultimate Living Room Workout

Instructions: Complete circuit of exercises four times.

5 burpee knee-drives (on each side)

10 decline push-ups

15 plank rows (on each side)

20 toe taps (on each side)

15 single-leg lunges (on each side)

10 tricep-dips

10 plank knee-drives (on each side)

5 single-leg hamstring bridges (on each side)

Explanations of exercises:

Click links for how-to videos.

Burpee knee-drives: Do a burpee. At the top, place right foot on top of stable surface, drive up to stand on top and drive left knee up. Step back down, do a burpee and repeat with left foot.

Decline push-ups: Put your feet on a bench or step (or on your couch), and put your hands on the ground. Do your push-ups in that position.

Plank row: In a push-up position with your hands on free weights, row one weight up and back, keeping your hips square to the floor and squeezing your shoulder blade. Lower and repeat on the other side.

Toe taps: Start facing a table or step with right toe on top, jump and switch your feet, tapping your toes on the top of the table as fast as you can.

Single-leg lunge: Start facing away from the table, standing about two feet away with your right toe up on the table behind you. Lunge into left leg, with right leg bending behind you as well for 15 reps, then switch to the other side.

Tricep dips: Using a bench or a chair, step your legs out a few feet in front of your body. Steady your hands on the bench or chair and, with your back just a few inches from your fingertips, lower your body to the ground. Then raise your body back to the starting position by pushing into the bench or chair. Repeat.

Plank knee drive: In a plank position, drive right knee to your right elbow. Return to plank position, repeat on the left side.

Single-leg hamstring bridge: Lie on the ground with your left heel on the table and right toe reaching to the ceiling. Press into your left heel to lift your hips as high off the floor as you can, then place hips back down on the ground. Do five reps on the left, then switch to the right.



Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.



