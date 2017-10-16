Make: Super-Creamy (Dairy-Free!) Pumpkin Turkey Chili

The pumpkin spice craze makes me laugh. Best-ever jab was a sign I saw outside of an auto shop that advertised their “pumpkin spice motor oil.” I used to dismiss the idea of pumpkin chili because the two ideas didn’t meld in my mind. Turns out I can be wrong sometimes — I know, it was a shock to me, too. It’s almost like magic, but the taste of pumpkin is nowhere to be found and instead you’re left with creamy chili (sans dairy) that’s, if possible, healthier than your average version.

This recipe makes a great big batch, which I love, because I can get another night’s dinner out of it and it’s also gorgeously healthy. Here’s to Sunday football fare with an extra dose of nourishment.

Recipe: Pumpkin Turkey Chili

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb. ground turkey

1 medium onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced

3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

2 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. dried oregano

1 (15 oz) can pure pumpkin, divided

1 (15 oz) can petite diced tomatoes

2 c. chicken broth

1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can pinto or small white beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 c. sour cream/Greek yogurt (optional)

Cilantro, corn chips or cheese (if desired)

Method

1. Heat a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium high heat. Add meat and saute until no longer pink.

2. Remove from pot, leaving fat (if you used turkey breast, add 1 tbsp. olive oil to pan).

3. Add onion, peppers and garlic. Saute until softened, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Add chili, cumin, salt, pepper and oregano. Stir and let cook, 2 minutes.

5. Remove 3 tbsp. pumpkin to a small bowl. Add remaining pumpkin and stir to combine.

6. Add tomatoes (with juices) and chicken broth. Stir to combine.

7. Add beans and add meat back to pot. Stir to combine. Bring to boil and reduce to simmer. Cook about 15 minutes to meld flavors.

8. Meanwhile, add sour cream to pumpkin in small bowl. Stir until smoothly combined and add salt to taste.

9. Serve, with cream on top along with cilantro, chips or cheese (if desired).

Becca Boyd is a wife and mom who creates healthy and delicious recipes in her West Chester kitchen. She blogs about them on her website, Home Beccanomics.

