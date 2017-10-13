The Checkup: The Health Apps Nutritionists Swear By

And more reads to get your weekend started on the right foot.

By  | 

• Because the App Store might as well be Nordstrom Rack (you KNOW there’s good stuff hidden in the racks upon racks of out-of-date slip dresses, but finding a gem is quite the time suck): Here, nutritionists name the health apps they swear by so you don’t have to search high and low for ‘em. [Bon Appétit]

• Fact: $3 clean beauty products are officially not too good to be true. [Well + Good]

Martha Stewart’s traveling tips for healthy eaters: Always bring your own hardboiled eggs — made with eggs from your very own chickens, natch — for the flight. [Grub Street]

Facial spray: A necessity or nah? Experts weigh in. [Women’s Health]

• No, grandpas of the world, birth control does not make people engage in riskier sexual activity. [TIME]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.