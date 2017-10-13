The Checkup: The Health Apps Nutritionists Swear By

And more reads to get your weekend started on the right foot.

• Because the App Store might as well be Nordstrom Rack (you KNOW there’s good stuff hidden in the racks upon racks of out-of-date slip dresses, but finding a gem is quite the time suck): Here, nutritionists name the health apps they swear by so you don’t have to search high and low for ‘em. [Bon Appétit]

• Fact: $3 clean beauty products are officially not too good to be true. [Well + Good]

• Martha Stewart’s traveling tips for healthy eaters: Always bring your own hardboiled eggs — made with eggs from your very own chickens, natch — for the flight. [Grub Street]

• Facial spray: A necessity or nah? Experts weigh in. [Women’s Health]

• No, grandpas of the world, birth control does not make people engage in riskier sexual activity. [TIME]

