All proceeds from this fun event will go to supporting hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

And we’ve got another opportunity to sweat it out for a good cause, folks! Mount Airy’s Y2B Fit is hosting a glow-in-the-dark barre session to raise money for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico. Yeah, you read that right. A glow-in-the-dark workout.

Glow + Shake is going down on Friday, October 27 at 7p.m. at Y2B Fit in Mount Airy. The minimum donation is $20, with all of the proceeds going to hurricane relief efforts Puerto Rico, but feel free to donate more. You can register for the event here.

Can’t make it? Y2B is also offering raffle tickets to raise funds for hurricane relief at the front desk of their studio to win prizes from local businesses, and you can buy them whether you’ll be barre-ing or not. Get ready to glow!

