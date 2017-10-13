Meet Darwin, This Week’s Adoptable Running Puppy

This week’s adoptable running dog is still a pup, so he’s currently limited to short and sweet jaunts, but the Monster Milers think he shows promise to be a great running buddy as he grows. Learn more about him below. But first, can we all take a moment to gasp at the cuteness of those ears? Okay, read on.



Name: Darwin

Age: 6 months to 1 year

Breed: Terrier mix

Size: Currently about 30 pounds; estimated full-grown weight is approximately 40 pounds.

Reason for surrender to shelter: Darwin was found as a stray.

Running style: Darwin is not yet ready for longer runs and certainly not marathons, but he is getting the hang of shorter runs! Darwin is already learning how to stay in a straight line and how to keep pace with his running partner. Although he may not have all the necessary skills yet, he has the energy and the enthusiasm to make for a fun running buddy!

Why Darwin could be the right dog for you: Darwin is a bundle of joyous energy and still has that fun-loving puppy spirit! Since he is still just a young pup (and certainly acts like one at times) he would greatly benefit from basic obedience training to break some of his puppy habits. Proper training and a consistent routine will help to make him the best pet he can be for his new owners. Darwin has been dog-friendly at the shelter and we believe that he could successfully live with other dogs his size, and older, dog-savvy children. At this time, it’s unknown how Darwin would respond to cats in the home environment.

You can find out more about Darwin (and other adoptable animals) here. If you are interested in adopting him, you can email PAWS at dogs@phillypaws.org, call them at 215-298-9680, ext. 16 or fill out an application here. His animal ID is A36671359. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

…………….

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

