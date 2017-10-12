FYI: Whole Foods Just Recalled This Popular Breakfast Food

Friends with peanut allergies, listen up: Whole Foods has recalled their 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran due to the cereal containing undeclared peanuts, which were not listed on the label.

Here’s what you need to look out for, according to their press release: The organic raisin bran boxes containing peanuts are 15-ounce boxes that were distributed by Whole Foods Markets across the U.S. and online via Amazon. The boxes containing peanuts are marked with UPC code 9948243903 and have the best-by date of June 4, 2018. As it turns out, there was a switch-up that resulted in the boxes containing Peanut Butter Cocoa Balls instead of raisin bran. No reactions have been reported due to the mix-up.

If you purchased one of the boxes, you can receive a full refund with a valid receipt at any Whole Foods Market. If you made the purchase online, you will receive more information via email.

