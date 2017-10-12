Need New Workout Gear? There’s a Big Factory Sale in Philly This Weekend

If you’re looking to spruce up your workout wardrobe (your ex’s lame band shirt can only work for so long), pay attention: The folks at Boathouse Sports — if you don’t know, they’re a Philly-based manufacturer of sports clothing, known for outfitting athletic teams (including some Olympic teams) and regular folks, alike — is having a big weekend-long sale at their factory at 425 East Hunting Park Avenue in Northeast Philly. And deals for sports gear will be starting at $1. Yep: One dollar.

As the Facebook event page for the sale says, “We’re selling all of our sample and overstock clothes in one weekend, and it’s your chance to get up to 80% off jackets, unis, shorts, shirts, hoodies, and everything in between. We’ll have USA-made gear in a wide range of sizes for rowing, lacrosse, running, rugby, ice hockey, field hockey, basketball, volleyball and the gym. Prices start at $1 and top out at $75 for GORE-TEX®.” Here’s to hoping these cute constellation leggings are in the mix.

You can check out Boathouse’s fitness gear here. Then head to the factory sale tomorrow evening from 5 to 7 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop ’til you drop.

