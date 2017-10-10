Okay friends, this week’s challenge is as follows: You’ll be getting down and dirty with this workout not once, but twice this week. That’s right, twice. On day one, get your stopwatch ready and time yourself to see how fast you can complete five rounds of the circuit below. As always, make sure your form is on point as you push yourself to get through five rounds as fast as you can.

Then, a few days later, get back at it for day two. Complete the workout again, but this time, challenge yourself to beat your time from day one. Look at it like a game to keep things interesting.

Okay, ready? Let’s go!

Be Well Workout of The Week: The Two-Day Workout Challenge to Get Strong Fast

Instructions: Complete the circuit five times, twice this week.

20 kettlebell swings

15 reverse fly

15 push-ups

10 lunge jumps (single count)

10 plank rows (single count)

10 sit-ups

5 burpees

5 single leg squats left

5 single leg squats right

5 pull-ups

Explanations of exercises:

Click links for how-to videos.

Kettlebell swings: Standing with feet about hip-width apart, hold a kettlebell in front of you both both hands. Bend your knees into a squat, swinging the kettlebell back through your legs as you drop down and forward to about shoulder height as you stand. Repeat in a fluid motion.

Reverse fly: Stand with feet hip-width apart and hinge forward at the waist. Holding a weight in each hand (palms facing towards each other), keep your arms slightly bent and using your back, squeeze your shoulder blades together, lifting your hands to the side.

Push-up: Start lying face down with your chest on the floor, with hands facing forward and palms down in line with your shoulders; elbows should be pointing back. Push up until arms are extended (the inside of the elbow should be facing forward) and drop back down

Lunge jump: Position yourself in a lunge. Jump upwards switching the front and back legs. Once landed, repeat. For more of a challenge, hold the weights you used for your reverse fly during your jumps.

Plank row: In a push-up position with your hands on free weights, row one weight up and back, keeping your hips square to the floor and squeezing your shoulder blade. Lower and repeat on the other side.

Sit-up: Lie on your back with feet on the floor and knees bent. Put your hands behind your ears. Without pulling on your neck and using only your abs, lift your shoulders off the mat and come to a full sit-up position. Lie back down slowly.

Burpee: Just like an up-down in football. Put your hands on the ground, jump your feet out behind you so you’re in push-up position, lower to the ground, bring your feet back in, and stand up.

Single-leg squat: Stand in front of a bench with feet hip width. Raise your arms in front of you (think Frankenstein) for balance. Raise the left foot off the ground. Squat with the right leg, keeping the left foot off the ground. Tap the bench with your butt, then stand back up. Do all reps on one leg, then switch legs.

Pull-ups: Suspend yourself on the pull-up bar with your hands a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Pull yourself up, keeping your body as straight as possible, until your chest reaches the bar. Slowly return to the starting position and repeat.

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

