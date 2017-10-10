Do This: $10 Workouts With CHARGE (for a Good Cause!)

Let’s take advantage of this unseasonably warm weather while we can, people! To help us get moving, Bella Vista’s CHARGE Performance and Wellness is hosting a series of $10 (!!) workouts this month, dubbed Charge Your Community, benefitting Back on My Feet Philadelphia, a local non-profit that uses running as a tool to bring people out of homelessness. So, you’ll be getting fit for a good cause — doesn’t get much better than that, right?

To kick off the Charge Your Community series, CHARGE is hosting a beer and pizza run this Thursday, October 12th, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone will meet at South Philly’s Brewery ARS (1927 West Passyunk Avenue) and from there the group will head to the “secret workout location” for a sweat session, then back to the brewery for some discounted brews and pizza deals. You can snag tickets for the $10 workout here.

You can see the list of events here and grab your spot here, but to name a few, there will be Yoga with Jake, mace and club training, and Race Street Pier runs with CHARGE’s Charles Scogna — just to name a few. Happy sweating!

