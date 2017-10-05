Hey, Runners: This Philly Pizza Mile Run Is What You’ve Been Training For

May I have your attention, please: A very important running event is on the books for next month in West Philly. Remember last year, we told you guys about a (maybe crazy) group of runners who were putting on a pizza mile — like a beer mile, but with pizza — to benefit one of the West Philly Runners’ main hangout spots, Pasqually’s Pasta and Pizza, after a burglary? Well, they’re making the run an annual affair, and you won’t want to miss the (potentially puke-filled) fun.

The second annual Go the Extra Pizza Mile for Pasqually’s shindig is taking place Tuesday, November 14th, from 7 to 10 p.m. Like last year, it will benefit Pasqually’s. Starting at Pasqually’s (200 South 43rd Street), runners will down a slice of pizza, do a lap around the block, eat another slice of pizza, head out for another jaunt, completing three laps total (and eating three slices of pizza), clocking in at about a mile. There will be awards for the first place men’s and women’s runners — as if the pizza and good times isn’t enough.

The rules for this for-fun race are pretty loose: You can run or walk, and take on the mile with a team or solo. The only requirement is a suggested donation of five bucks to cover the cost of pizza. Let the organizers know you’re coming and get more details here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: