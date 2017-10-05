Stop EVERYTHING: Philadelphia Runner’s University City location is currently having a surprise sidewalk sale, complete with some pretty serious discounts on running shoes and apparel.

First off, before you run to the nearest Philadelphia Runner, let us say this again: The sidewalk sale, which is running until 5 p.m. today, Thursday, October 6th, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, is only going down at the store’s University City location (3621 Walnut Street). Once you get there, expect to find tons of shoes and warm-weather running apparel marked down by 50 percent. And Nike fans, rejoice — we hear they’ve got lots of Nike gear in the mix.

Okay, off to restock your workout closet you go!

