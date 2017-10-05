Free Workout Alert! Fit Academy Hosting Free Outdoor Boot Camp This Weekend

Mustering up the strength to get to the gym on a Saturday is one of the more difficult feats in my life. But when I schedule something in advance or plan to go with a group of friends, it’s waaay easier to leave the comforts of my cozy bed. So to everyone like me: I have good news!

This Saturday, October 7th, Brewerytown’s Fit Academy is hosting a free boot camp at the Art Museum steps for an hour of high-intensity, sweat-filled fun. The workout will kick off at 10 a.m. and will wrap up around 11, conveniently leaving you plenty of time to grab post-workout brunch and mimosas.

Along with Fit Academy’s super-fun Osayi Osunde (the guy can even make burpees fun — really), the boot camp will feature trainers Holly Waters, Jayel Lewis, Gwinyai Murahwa and Wayne Mutata. Want in? All you have to do is sign up here. And remember: It’s free. So you have no reason to miss it.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: