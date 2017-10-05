The Checkup: The Most Effective Way to Curb Junk-Food Cravings

And other healthy headlines to keep you in shape today.

• When it comes to overcoming junk-food cravings, we’re often told to eat stuff like ice cream and cookies and chocolate in moderation. But, as research shows, that’s pretty useless advice. New research doubles down on the idea that moderation isn’t the answer when it comes to dealing with junk-food cravings while trying to lose weight, showing that cravings decreased when participants went cold-turkey without whatever food they were daydreaming about, not when they tried to temper their cravings with a small taste. [Women’s Health]

• If you are a supplement fiend, take note: Here’s how you can get your daily dose of nutrients in the most popular supplements from food. [Well + Good]

• Getting to the gym can be a pain (and an expensive one, at that). Here are 30 top fitness apps so you can do HIIT in the comfort of your own home. [Refinery29]

• If you’ve ever attended a barre or Pilates class, chances are you’ve heard your instructor say something likes, “Let’s build those long, lean muscles!” Well … surprise! Long, lean muscles don’t exist. [SELF]

• Tired of high-energy, high-intensity, high-everything workouts? LISS cardio (LISS stands for Low-Intensity Sustained State) is a new trend focusing on long bouts of low-intensity exercise like walking, the StairMaster or a brisk bike ride. [POPSUGAR]

