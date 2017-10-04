How to Do Free Yoga (And Drink Free Wine) Every Friday This Month

Man, it seems like every month, SWEAT Fitness churns out a new free workout series for us all to enjoy. Case in point: Vinyasa and Vino, their new wine-filled yoga series, which will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday through the month of October at three SWEAT Fitness locations across the city. How’s that for the perfect way to wind down at the end of the week?

Here’s the deal: Naturally, the wine component of this workout series means all yogis must be 21 or older to get their downward dog on (sorry, underage friends). The fun kicks of this Friday, October 6th, at the Queen Village, Manayunk and Old City SWEAT locations at 5:30 p.m. sharp. Be prepared to sip on a glass of wine (red or white, your choice) while flowing through the hourlong vinyasa class. Yep: Apparently, the wine is worked into the yoga class.

This series is free and open to anyone, but you do need to grab ticket ahead of time here. (Registration for the next week’s class will open the Thursday before.) And, as always, be sure to bring your own mat and water. Happy savasana! (And sipping!)

