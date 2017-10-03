The Checkup: Sitting at Work Is Terrible for You, But So Is Doing This

• We’ve been told time and time again that sitting too much is terrible for us. But a new study shows that standing too much much at work also puts us at risk for health problems. This refers primarily to the folks with jobs that require them to be on their feet all day (think: waiters, cashiers, cooks, etc.), but suggests that we should all be monitoring how much we stand during the day. Bottom line? Take frequent breaks from both standing and sitting. [TODAY]

• If you’re going vegan solely for health reasons, be warned: While it has the potential to be one of the healthiest diets, there are plenty of vegan foods that aren’t exactly the picture of health (helloooo, Oreos, french fries and soy ice cream). This article discusses what a healthy vegan-leaning diet really looks like. [New York Times]

• It’s no secret that Inflammation is at the root of just about all the health woes out there. Here, a breakdown of anti-inflammatory diets and the different approaches they take. [MindBodyGreen]

• New research shows that the worst part of packaged ramen isn’t the sodium, like you might’ve thought — it’s the noodles. [POPSUGAR]

• Awesome: Athleta just released a new sports bra specifically for breast cancer survivors. [Well + Good]

