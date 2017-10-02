The Ultimate Guide to Philly Fitness Studios with Student Discounts

Use that student discount while you still can. (Trust us: You’ll miss it when it’s gone.)

Being health-conscious can be difficult. See: Crowded college gyms that can make you give up on the idea of working out completely and never-ending pizza in the cafeteria. The glitz and glamor of Philly’s top-notch boutique fitness studios come with a price – and usually one that us college students can’t afford – but some of them are generous enough to offer student discounts. Check

Megaformer Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia 

SLT Philly
1625 Walnut Street, Center City
 Student rate: five-class pack for $130 (normally $150)
How to get it: Email your Student ID to philly@sltnyc.com.

Plank
532 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne
Student Rate: $24 for a single class (vs. $30), $108 for five classes (vs. $135) and $212 for 10 classes (vs. $265)
How to get it: Bring a valid student ID in with you to the studio.

SolidCore
Multiple locations
Student rate: $99 for four-pack of classes
How to get it: Email yourstudiohere@solidcore.co (ex. rittenhouse@solidcore.co) for more information.

Spin Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia 

BodyCycle
1923 Chestnut Street, Center City
Student rate: $125 per month for one month (vs. $175), $110 per month for six months (vs. $165), $100 per month for 12 months (vs. $155)
How to get it: Purchase on this page

Flywheel
Multiple locations
Student rate: $23 per class (vs. $30), $155 per month (vs. $250) 
How to get it: Create an account online, send a photo of your student ID with a valid expiration date to philadelphia@flywheelsports.com. If your ID does not have an expiration date, include a copy of your current class schedule in the email.

Barre and Dance Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia 

PureBarre
Multiple locations
Student rate: Beginners can get a Barre Tasting (three classes) for $33 and an Intro month for $99 (unlimited classes for one month). After that, class packages are 20 percent off for students.
How to get it: Barre Tasting, Intro Month and other class packages are available online.

Barre3
Multiple locations
Student rate: 20 percent off on Barre3 online classes
How to get it: Use this coupon.

Focus Barre and Yoga
1923 Chestnut Street, Center City
Student rate: $16 for a single class (vs. $20), $135 monthly unlimited (vs. $170), $150 for 10-class card (vs. $180)
How to get it: Purchase in studio with valid student ID.

Studio 1831
1831 Brandywine Street, Fairmount
Student rate: $12 per class (vs. $14), $100 for 10 classes (vs. $120), $180 for 20 classes (vs. $200)
How to get it: Show a valid student ID when purchasing your class in-house.

Yoga Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia 

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary
2623 Girard Avenue, Brewerytown
Student rate: $70 for one month of unlimited classes
How to get it: Purchase on this page.

Amrita Yoga & Wellness
1204 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown
Student rate: $40 for unlimited 30-day welcome package, 20 percent off all class purchases
How to get it: Present a valid student ID at the time of purchase.

Yoga Habit
1640 Fairmount Avenue, Fairmount
Student rate: $69 per month for unlimited classes
How to get it: Present a valid student ID at the studio when purchasing classes.

Grace and Glory Yoga
Multiple locations
Student rate: $12 for single class drop-in (vs. $18), $69 per month for unlimited classes.
How to get it: Present a valid student ID at the time of purchase.

Sanctuary Yoga & Mindfulness
1233 Locust Street, Washington Square
Student rate: $14 per class (vs. $16)
How to get it: Purchase on this page

Golden Buddha Yoga
Multiple locations
Student rate: $15 per class (vs. $18), $120 for 10 classes (vs. $150)
How to get it: Show a valid student ID upon payment.

Three Queens Yoga
410 Monroe Street, Queen Village
Student rate: 20 percent off all class packages and drop-ins
How to get it: Show a valid student ID upon payment.

Boot Camp Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia 

Ripped PHL
1519 Walnut Street, Center City
Student rate: $16 per class (vs. $25), $145 for 10 classes (vs. $210), $150 for unlimited classes  (three-month minimum)
How to get it: Create a MINDBODY account here, then call, email or stop by the studio to get your discounted first package or class.

Unite Fitness
Multiple locations
Student rate: $175 monthly (vs. $225), $20 for single workout (vs. $28)
How to get it: Sign up for classes using this link.

Fit Academy
Multiple locations
Student rate: $80 per month
How to get it: Show a valid student ID upon payment.

There ya have it, folks. Now you can get your sweat on in a boutique fitness studio instead of your sweaty college gym. Instant workout motivation.

