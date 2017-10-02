The Ultimate Guide to Philly Fitness Studios with Student Discounts

Use that student discount while you still can. (Trust us: You’ll miss it when it’s gone.)

Being health-conscious can be difficult. See: Crowded college gyms that can make you give up on the idea of working out completely and never-ending pizza in the cafeteria. The glitz and glamor of Philly’s top-notch boutique fitness studios come with a price – and usually one that us college students can’t afford – but some of them are generous enough to offer student discounts. Check

Megaformer Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia

SLT Philly

1625 Walnut Street, Center City

Student rate: five-class pack for $130 (normally $150)

How to get it: Email your Student ID to philly@sltnyc.com.

Plank

532 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne

Student Rate: $24 for a single class (vs. $30), $108 for five classes (vs. $135) and $212 for 10 classes (vs. $265)

How to get it: Bring a valid student ID in with you to the studio.

SolidCore

Multiple locations

Student rate: $99 for four-pack of classes

How to get it: Email yourstudiohere@solidcore.co (ex. rittenhouse@solidcore.co) for more information.

Spin Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia

BodyCycle

1923 Chestnut Street, Center City

Student rate: $125 per month for one month (vs. $175), $110 per month for six months (vs. $165), $100 per month for 12 months (vs. $155)

How to get it: Purchase on this page

Flywheel

Multiple locations

Student rate: $23 per class (vs. $30), $155 per month (vs. $250)

How to get it: Create an account online, send a photo of your student ID with a valid expiration date to philadelphia@flywheelsports.com. If your ID does not have an expiration date, include a copy of your current class schedule in the email.

Barre and Dance Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia

PureBarre

Multiple locations

Student rate: Beginners can get a Barre Tasting (three classes) for $33 and an Intro month for $99 (unlimited classes for one month). After that, class packages are 20 percent off for students.

How to get it: Barre Tasting, Intro Month and other class packages are available online.

Barre3

Multiple locations

Student rate: 20 percent off on Barre3 online classes

How to get it: Use this coupon.

Focus Barre and Yoga

1923 Chestnut Street, Center City

Student rate: $16 for a single class (vs. $20), $135 monthly unlimited (vs. $170), $150 for 10-class card (vs. $180)

How to get it: Purchase in studio with valid student ID.

Studio 1831

1831 Brandywine Street, Fairmount

Student rate: $12 per class (vs. $14), $100 for 10 classes (vs. $120), $180 for 20 classes (vs. $200)

How to get it: Show a valid student ID when purchasing your class in-house.

Yoga Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary

2623 Girard Avenue, Brewerytown

Student rate: $70 for one month of unlimited classes

How to get it: Purchase on this page.

Amrita Yoga & Wellness

1204 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown

Student rate: $40 for unlimited 30-day welcome package, 20 percent off all class purchases

How to get it: Present a valid student ID at the time of purchase.

Yoga Habit

1640 Fairmount Avenue, Fairmount

Student rate: $69 per month for unlimited classes

How to get it: Present a valid student ID at the studio when purchasing classes.

Grace and Glory Yoga

Multiple locations

Student rate: $12 for single class drop-in (vs. $18), $69 per month for unlimited classes.

How to get it: Present a valid student ID at the time of purchase.

Sanctuary Yoga & Mindfulness

1233 Locust Street, Washington Square

Student rate: $14 per class (vs. $16)

How to get it: Purchase on this page

Golden Buddha Yoga

Multiple locations

Student rate: $15 per class (vs. $18), $120 for 10 classes (vs. $150)

How to get it: Show a valid student ID upon payment.

Three Queens Yoga

410 Monroe Street, Queen Village

Student rate: 20 percent off all class packages and drop-ins

How to get it: Show a valid student ID upon payment.

Boot Camp Studios with Student Discounts in Philadelphia

Ripped PHL

1519 Walnut Street, Center City

Student rate: $16 per class (vs. $25), $145 for 10 classes (vs. $210), $150 for unlimited classes (three-month minimum)

How to get it: Create a MINDBODY account here, then call, email or stop by the studio to get your discounted first package or class.

Unite Fitness

Multiple locations

Student rate: $175 monthly (vs. $225), $20 for single workout (vs. $28)

How to get it: Sign up for classes using this link.



Fit Academy

Multiple locations

Student rate: $80 per month

How to get it: Show a valid student ID upon payment.

There ya have it, folks. Now you can get your sweat on in a boutique fitness studio instead of your sweaty college gym. Instant workout motivation.

