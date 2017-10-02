Be Well Workout of the Week: Booty Boot Camp

Warning: Your legs will probably feel like jello after this workout. But it’s totally worth it. You’ll be squatting, lunging, jumping, and pulsing your way to toned legs and firm buns, with some killer abs thrown in there, too.

Your instructions are simple: You have three different rounds of exercises, and you’re going to do each round three times before moving on to the next one. Get ready to feel the burn!

Round #1 x 3

20 squats

10 squat jumps

30-second plank hold

10 lunge jumps (on each side)

20 lunges (single count)

30 skiers (single count)

Round #2 x 3

20 plie squats

10 plie squat jumps

30 crunches

10 dead lifts

20 high knees in place (on each side)

30 kettlebell swings

Round #3 x 3

20 lunge pulse

10 knee drives

30 bicycle crunches

10 burpees

20 lateral lunge (single count)

30-second wall squat

Explanation of exercises:

(Click links for how-to videos.)

Squat: Stand with your feet just a bit wider than shoulder widt and your toes slightly turned outward. Keeping your weight in your heels, bending at the knees and lower until your quads are parallel to the floor. Keep your back as upright as possible. Straighten legs and come back to the starting position.

Squat jumps: Stand with feet hip-width apart and perform a squat, dropping your rear until your knees are just behind your toes and your hamstrings are parallel to the floor. As you stand, propel yourself upwards and jump. Return to standing and squat again.

Plank hold: Hold a plank position either on your elbows or hands. Make sure your shoulders stay in line with your elbows or wrists.

Lunge jumps: Start standing with feet together and step forward with the left leg into a lunge, bending knee to about 90 degrees. Jump as you stand back up and switch legs before you land, so your right leg is forward. Lunge again, then jump, putting your left leg forward, and so forth. Left and right counts as one.

Forward lunge: Start standing upright with your feet together. Take a fairly long stride forward with one foot, bracing your core and allowing the motion to come from the hips, rather than by arching the lower back. Powerfully push from the lead leg to return to the standing position. Repeat on the other side.

Skiers: Stand in a split stance, with right foot about a foot in front of the left. Jump in place and switch legs so your left foot is in the front. Repeat the motion, pumping your arms in rhythm: left arm forward when left foot is forward, right arm forward when right foot is forward. Left and right counts as one rep.

Plié squats: Standing with feet a little further than hip width apart, turn your feet out and do a squat.

Plié squat jumps: Standing with feet a little further than hip width apart, turn your feet out and do a squat, jumping to return to standing.

Crunches: Get in sit-up position, with knees bent and hands behind the head. Without pulling the neck, squeeze your abs and sit halfway up. Hold for a beat, and return to starting position.

Dead lifts with dumbbells: Hold dumbbells with arms extended down so they’re resting on your thighs, feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping shoulders back and abs tight (and without locking your knees), bend at the hips and let the weights lower towards the floor, going as far as you can without bending your knees too much. Drive your heels in to the floor and stand to return to the starting position.

Kettlebell swings: Standing with feet about hip-width apart, hold a kettlebell in front of you both both hands. Bend your knees into a squat, swinging the kettlebell back through your legs as you drop down and forward to about shoulder height as you stand. Repeat in a fluid motion.

Lunge pulse: Holding weights, do a forward lunge. Pause when you reach the lunge position and pulse down toward the flower, never standing all the way back up.

Knee drives: Start with your right foot on the bench. Press into your right foot and as you stand up, drive your left knee up towards your chest. Return your left foot to the floor in one fluid motion. Do all reps on the right, then on the left.

Bicycle crunch: Lie on your back in sit-up position: feet on floor, knees bent, hands behind the head to support the neck. Lift your feet off the floor, extend your left leg to straighten, and twist your torso as you touch your left elbow to right knee. Draw the left leg in as you push the right leg out, and twist the other direction, touching your right elbow to left knee. Repeat by alternating sides in a fluid motion.

Burpees: Just like an up-down in football. Put your hands on the ground, jump your feet out behind you so you’re in push-up position, hit your chest to the ground, and bring your feet back in, stand up.

Lateral lunge: Standing with feet together, step to the side in a lunge, making sure your knee doesn’t bend past your toe. Return to standing and lunge on the other side.

Wall squat: Do a squat (legs forming a 90-degree angle) with your back against a wall. Hold.

…………..

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

