Meet Lehigh, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This week’s adoptable running pup is a happy-go-lucky pup and an enthusiastic running pal who is currently biding her time at Street Trails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. Learn more about her below.

Name: Lehigh

Age: 2 years

Breed: Mixed breed

Size: Large Breed Dog

Reason for surrender to shelter: Lehigh was brought in as a stray dog to Philadelphia’s Animal Control Shelter. Her owners did not come to reclaim her, so Street Tails Animal Rescue transferred Lehigh into their care on September 18th where she now awaits adoption.

Running style: Lehigh is full of energy and spunk, which makes her an incredibly enthusiastic runner. She is extremely happy-go-lucky while running and would like to say “hello” to all passersby (human and animal alike). Therefore, she will need an owner who can teach her a few rules of the road or trail. Her perfect running buddy would be a person willing and able to watch for her limits, and teach her a bit of restraint while on the go.

Why Lehigh could be the right dog for you: Lehigh is one of those dogs whose zest and positive energy will instantly put a smile on your face. She is constantly seeking others out for attention and wants to interact with all of the humans and animals around her; a true social butterfly! She will lean in on you for attention and when she gets that attention she will do everything to keep you petting and playing with her! Her current favorite game is tug-of-war, and she is prepared to win! Lehigh has had positive dog meets and loves to play with her best friend Colby (a large dog currently available at Street Tails), so she would likely thrive in a home with another dog-friendly dog. We do not know if Lehigh has lived with cats in the past or how she would be with them in a home, so proper introductions and caution are advised (as always). Lehigh will need a bit of manners training but otherwise her spunky and silly self is sure to make her next family smile right along with her!

If you’re interested in adopting Lehigh, you can find her at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

