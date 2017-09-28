It’s a simple fact: Vegetables are good for us. But we can’t be the only ones who sometimes make it through a full day only to realize come bedtime that we ate, um, none. (The shame.)
So, in light of World Vegetarian Day, which is going down this Sunday, October 1st, we decided to gather 10 delicious recipes that sneak veggies in in unique ways, essentially tricking you into eating more of them. Think: sweet potato noodle pad Thai and cauliflower couscous. You’ll thank us later — promise.
Sweet Potato Noodle Pad Thai
via Fool Proof Living
If you’re anything like me, Thai food is the ultimate take-out treat. Next time you’re craving the noodle-y goodness of pad Thai, give this lightened-up recipe a try. Using sweet potato noodles instead of the standard rice noodles, this veggie-packed vegan and gluten-free recipe gets you a serious helping of veggies.
Beet Hummus, Avocado and Crispy Chickpea Toast
via The feedfeed
Make the most out of your avocado toast habit by adding some beautiful, tasty and vitamin-rich beet hummus for an extra veggie punch.
Mediterranean Pumpkin Pizza Crust
via Healthier Steps
Since it is pumpkin season, after all, this vegan and gluten-free pizza crust made with pumpkin puree, plus four other ingredients, is a great way to have the best of both worlds: A taste of the season and a hearty serving of veggies, if you’re smart with your toppings.
Artichoke and Cauliflower Couscous Salad
via Drum Beets
Everyone loves couscous, right? This twist on classic couscous uses riced cauliflower to replace the grain, mixed with artichokes, herbs and a touch of feta, resulting in a bright bowl of goodness.
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
via Minimalist Baker
The Minimalist Baker always has our backs with her one-bowl recipes. This time, she combines veggies AND chocolate for a perfectly balanced sweet treat. Zucchini sneaks into this recipe without a trace, leaving behind only the moist and fudge-y consistency that makes the bread oh so yummy.
Zucchini Lasagna
via Not Enough Cinnamon
If you’re one to inhale a pasta-heavy lasagna and regret it shortly thereafter, give this low-carb version a try. Instead of traditional lasagna noodles, this recipe uses thinly sliced zucchini to lighten it up a bit. But not to worry, the recipe still features the saucy, cheesy goodness of the lasagna that you know and love. As a bonus: It has 30 grams of protein per serving, sans meat.
Butternut Squash Pancakes
via Raising Generation Nourished
Okay, this recipe is actually a breakfast game-changer: The butternut squash puree acts as a natural sweetener for these simple, gluten-free pancakes. Sneaky, huh?
Zucchini Bagels
via Wholesome Yum
If you can’t function before an egg and cheese on a bagel and a cup of coffee (we feel you), give this veggie-filled bagel recipe a try to mix things up. Oh, and did I mention that this recipe only takes six ingredients — including salt — to put together? Yup.
Curried Cauliflower Rice Kale Soup
via Cotter Crunch
Since it finally seems like fall is here to stay, enter the warming and delicious recipes of the season, like this curried soup. Packed with the likes of riced cauliflower, carrots and kale, this healthy recipe will give you all the fall feels and a happy tummy.
Egg Roll in a Bowl
via Detoxinista
This deconstructed version of the egg roll is the perfect recipe to whip up when you’re craving Chinese food takeout, but not all the calories that come with it.
Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: