Because who couldn’t use some more veggies in their life?



It’s a simple fact: Vegetables are good for us. But we can’t be the only ones who sometimes make it through a full day only to realize come bedtime that we ate, um, none. (The shame.)

So, in light of World Vegetarian Day, which is going down this Sunday, October 1st, we decided to gather 10 delicious recipes that sneak veggies in in unique ways, essentially tricking you into eating more of them. Think: sweet potato noodle pad Thai and cauliflower couscous. You’ll thank us later — promise.

Sweet Potato Noodle Pad Thai

via Fool Proof Living

If you’re anything like me, Thai food is the ultimate take-out treat. Next time you’re craving the noodle-y goodness of pad Thai, give this lightened-up recipe a try. Using sweet potato noodles instead of the standard rice noodles, this veggie-packed vegan and gluten-free recipe gets you a serious helping of veggies.

Beet Hummus, Avocado and Crispy Chickpea Toast

via The feedfeed

Make the most out of your avocado toast habit by adding some beautiful, tasty and vitamin-rich beet hummus for an extra veggie punch.

Mediterranean Pumpkin Pizza Crust

via Healthier Steps



Since it is pumpkin season, after all, this vegan and gluten-free pizza crust made with pumpkin puree, plus four other ingredients, is a great way to have the best of both worlds: A taste of the season and a hearty serving of veggies, if you’re smart with your toppings.

Artichoke and Cauliflower Couscous Salad

via Drum Beets

Everyone loves couscous, right? This twist on classic couscous uses riced cauliflower to replace the grain, mixed with artichokes, herbs and a touch of feta, resulting in a bright bowl of goodness.

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

via Minimalist Baker

The Minimalist Baker always has our backs with her one-bowl recipes. This time, she combines veggies AND chocolate for a perfectly balanced sweet treat. Zucchini sneaks into this recipe without a trace, leaving behind only the moist and fudge-y consistency that makes the bread oh so yummy.

Zucchini Lasagna

via Not Enough Cinnamon

If you’re one to inhale a pasta-heavy lasagna and regret it shortly thereafter, give this low-carb version a try. Instead of traditional lasagna noodles, this recipe uses thinly sliced zucchini to lighten it up a bit. But not to worry, the recipe still features the saucy, cheesy goodness of the lasagna that you know and love. As a bonus: It has 30 grams of protein per serving, sans meat.

Butternut Squash Pancakes

via Raising Generation Nourished

Okay, this recipe is actually a breakfast game-changer: The butternut squash puree acts as a natural sweetener for these simple, gluten-free pancakes. Sneaky, huh?

Zucchini Bagels

via Wholesome Yum

If you can’t function before an egg and cheese on a bagel and a cup of coffee (we feel you), give this veggie-filled bagel recipe a try to mix things up. Oh, and did I mention that this recipe only takes six ingredients — including salt — to put together? Yup.

Curried Cauliflower Rice Kale Soup

via Cotter Crunch

Since it finally seems like fall is here to stay, enter the warming and delicious recipes of the season, like this curried soup. Packed with the likes of riced cauliflower, carrots and kale, this healthy recipe will give you all the fall feels and a happy tummy.

Egg Roll in a Bowl

via Detoxinista

This deconstructed version of the egg roll is the perfect recipe to whip up when you’re craving Chinese food takeout, but not all the calories that come with it.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: