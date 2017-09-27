Whole Foods Is Celebrating World Vegetarian Day With a Sweet $1 Sale

Kale lovers, listen up! As of today, and through Tuesday, October 3rd, Whole Foods is slinging bunches of the beloved (and somewhat buzzy) leafy green for $1. It’s all in celebration of World Vegetarian Day on the 1st. How sweet is that?

Organic bunches of kale will be on sale for $1 through the 3rd, at all U.S. Whole Foods locations, while supplies last, they announced in a press release yesterday. Meaning: You should probably grab a couple bunches while you’re there, just in case they run out. And, if you happen to be one of the smarties who stocks up on kale with this deal, here are some tips on giving your greens a longer shelf life (hey, smoothie ice cubes!) and some yummy kale recipes. You know, in case you’re all, “WTF do I do with all of this kale?”

Oh, and one more thing: World Vegan Day is exactly one month later. We’re wondering what the sale will be for that momentous day. Fingers crossed it’s a Chao cheese sale! (Hey, a girl can dream, right?)

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: