The only piece of equipment you’ll need to feel the burn in this workout is a stable bench or surface that you can jump onto safely. You’ll start by doing 20 reps of each exercise listed below, followed by 50 mountain climbers, and then move on to 16 of each exercise, then 12, eight, and finally four reps of each exercise — always doing 50 mountain climbers between each round. By the end of the workout you’ll have completed 250 mountain climbers on top of all the other exercises so, this is a pretty hardcore workout. But you CAN do it. We’re sure of it.

Alright, time to sweat!

Be Well Workout of the Week: The Kick-Butt Mountain Climber Workout

Instructions: Complete 20-16-12-8-4 reps of each exercise, doing 50 mountain climbers between each round.

Box jumps

Decline push-ups

Knee-drives

Plank rows on bench

Tricep dips

Ab tucks

Mountain climbers

Explanations of exercises:

Click links for how-to videos.

Box jumps: Pick a stable surface that you can jump onto and land safely (use a step, bench in the gym, low wall outside, etc). Start in a squat and jump from both feet to land on both feet in a squat on top of the surface. Stand up from your squat and step back down.

Decline push-ups: Put your feet on a bench or step, and put your hands on the ground. Do your push-ups in that position.

Knee drives: Start with your right foot on the bench. Press into your right foot and as you stand up, drive your left knee up towards your chest. Return your left foot to the floor in one fluid motion. Do all reps on the right, then on the left.

Plank rows on bench: Put your right hand on the bench, feet back in a plank position. Holding a dumbbell in your left hand, row the weight back (the motion looks like you’re starting a lawn mower), keeping your hips and shoulders square to the bench. Do all on the left, then move to the right.

Tricep dips: Sit on a bench with your hands gripping the edge, fingers forward. Scoot your butt off the edge and walk your feet out a few steps. Drop your body and bend your elbows until they’re at 90 degrees. Push yourself back up until your arms are extended all the way.

Ab tucks: Sitting on the end of the bench, hold onto the bench behind you, pull your knees into your chest. Lean back, extend your legs, sit back up and pull your knees in again.

Mountain climbers: Get in plank position. Alternating legs, bring your knee into the chest, keeping your upper body strong. Extend leg and switch.

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

