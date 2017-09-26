Hold up — how is it almost October?! While we’re bummed that summer is in the rearview, the good news is that October weather is usually the perfect workout weather. It’s not too hot and not too cold, making it a Goldilocks situation for a monthlong fitness challenge, like the Streak with City Fit Girls that’s kicking off on October 1st.

If you haven’t completed a Streak with City Fit Girls before, here’s the low-down: First off, it’s ladies-only (sorry, dudes!). All you have to do to get in on the action is to run at least one mile or complete at least 30 minutes of physical activity — think: yoga, biking a fitness class, your 30-minute walk to work — every day throughout the month of October. That’s 31 days, totaling 31 miles of running or 15.5 hours of exercise, at least! Not too shabby, right? Before, during or after each workout, post your glowing (er, sweaty) selfie to Twitter, Instagram with #cfgstreak or to the City Fit Girls Run Club group.

And there you have it: The free fitness challenge that will get you to exercise every single day for a full month. Sounds pretty doable, right? We certainly have faith in you. Plus, when the streak is all said and done, you’ll get a VERY official finisher’s badge to post on social media, which comes with bragging rights. Get the full scoop here.

