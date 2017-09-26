Say hello to the best fall recipe out there.

It’s apple season! I know pumpkin is king this time of year but, honestly, I’m more of an apple girl. The first Honey Crisp sighting inspires such joy I find myself taking pictures and if the apple-a-day adage is true, then no one in my family should need to see the doctor until at least January. We eat Fuji, Honey Crisp and Ginger Gold out of hand, but when I find myself with Rome or Macintosh, it’s time to bake.

Now pie is all well and good, but it calls for a special occasion. This baked apple-pecan oatmeal, on the other hand, has so many applications it should be a weekly staple. Obviously it makes a wonderful breakfast, but with the addition of Greek yogurt (for lunch) or cinnamon ice cream (for dessert), there’s no chance this easy, healthy dish will go to waste. Bring on fall!

Psst: If you’re looking to pick your own apples near Philadelphia, we’ve rounded up all the farms for you here.

Recipe: Baked Apple-Pecan Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Makes 9×13 dish, serves 12

Ingredients

4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs

1/2 c. maple syrup

4 c. lowfat milk or almond milk

2 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 macintosh apples, peeled, cored and diced

2 c. steel cut oats

1 c. pecans, roughly chopped

Method

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter and set aside to cool.

2. Whisk cooled butter, eggs and maple syrup in a very large mixing bowl. Add milk, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder and salt. Whisk to combine.

3. Add apples and oats. Stir to combine.

4. Mist 9×13 baking dish with nonstick spray. Pour mixture into baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes in preheated oven.

5. Scatter nuts atop oats and bake for another 30 minutes at the same temperature.

6. Let cool until barely warm; cut and serve.

………….

Becca Boyd is a wife and mom who creates healthy and delicious recipes in her West Chester kitchen. She blogs about them on her website, Home Beccanomics.

