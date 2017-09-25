Sweet Deal Alert: Get Half-Price Groceries at MOM’s Organic Market

Yesterday, an ad for a spectacular Groupon deal for MOM’s Organic Market in Center City found me on the internet, because the internet (creepily) knows all, including where I like to grocery shop. And it would be plain ol’ selfish of me not to share the knowledge of this deal with you, loyal Be Well Philly readers.

Here goes: Right now, you can get $30 worth of groceries at MOM’s Organic Market Center City (that’s the new location at 34 South 11th Street) for just $15. So yeah: That means your groceries are essentially half-price. Pretty sweet, huh? The deal is limited to one per person (though, if you live in a two-person household, it seems you could each purchase one if you shop separately), you have to use the deal by December 5th and you have to use the entire promotional value in one trip. And sorry, suburbanites: The deal is only valid at the Center City location.

You can get the MOM’s Groupon deal here. According to the website, the Groupon is only available for a limited time, though there is no end date listed. (And psst: Before you shop, make sure to read up on our tips for shopping the newly opened store here.)

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: