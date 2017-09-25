Fall might not be in the air quite yet, but it’s certainly alive in our hearts. But the balmy weather isn’t stopping us from creating our fall foods bucket list. And lucky for us, a slew of our favorite Philly healthy food stops have seasonal dishes on the menu or coming soon, featuring pumpkin, squash, sweet potato and other autumnal ingredients. Now all we need is cooler temps and cozy sweaters.
Psst: Have any healthy-ish food picks in Philly you always look forward to come fall? Shout ’em out in the comments.
HipCityVeg
127 South 18th Street, Rittenhouse
What to order: Pumpkin Spice Milkshake
Philly’s favorite vegan fast-food spot is coming back with their vegan pumpkin spice milkshake this October and we’re (impatiently) waiting for it. (No, seriously, love letters have been written to this thing.)
Pure Fare
119 South 21st Street, Rittenhouse
What to order: Sweet Potato Breakfast Soup
It might sound unappetizing, but Pure Fare has actually done something quite brilliant. Their breakfast soup, which they recently brought back for fall, is a thick, sweet potato creation that’s topped with toasted coconut flakes and tastes like a warm hug.
Inspired Brews
263 North 3rd Street, Old City
What to order: Pumpkin Spice Kombucha
Your booch habit just got seasonal. Inspired Brews’s fall creation is filled with flavors of pumpkin, allspice and cinnamon.
Sip-N-Glo
Multiple locations
What to order: Great Pumpkin Smoothie
Sip-N-Glo’s pumpkin smoothie always draws a crowd, and no wonder: the Great Pumpkin Smoothie has only five ingredients —pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice,
vanilla bean, banana, almond milk — while still packing in a ton of flavor.
Honeygrow
Multiple locations
What to order: Fall the Things Salad
Honeygrow’s newly added seasonal salad is filled to the brim with goodies like arugula, bacon, yams and dried cranberries then tossed in a maple vinaigrette. So it’s basically (a healthier) Thanksgiving in a bowl.
Bryn + Dane’s
Multiple locations
What to order: Pumpkin Pie Protein Smoothie
Bryn + Dane’s pumpkin pie smoothie, a fan favorite, clocks in at only 180 calories with 13 grams of protein. We’re sold.
B.GOOD
Multiple locations
What to order: Harvest kale salad
This healthy fast-food joint’s savory fall salad includes seasonal ingredients like Brussels sprouts, kale, beets and acorn squash. Lunch plans = made.
Heart Beet Kitchen
29 Haddon Avenue, Westmont
What to order: Sweet Potato Crostini
Remember when sweet potato toast was all the rage? Well, this dairy-free, gluten-free cafe makes an even cuter version of the original: Their vegan crostini creation is a mouth-watering combination of cashew ricotta, dried cranberries, pecans and a dash of rosemary served atop petite slices of toasted sweet potato.
Real Food Eatery
207 South 16th Street, Rittenhouse
What to order: Warm Roasted Apples
When those apple pie cravings come calling, reach for these warm roasted apples, made with coconut milk and dusted with cinnamon, on Real Food Eatery’s fall menu. They’re perfect for curbing your 3 p.m. must-have-sugar-now moments.
True Food Kitchen
239 Mall Boulevard, King of Prussia
What to order: Butternut squash pizza
ICYMI: This healthy eatery, with an anti-inflammation-inspired menu, opened in KOP over the summer. They’ve got vegan pizzas galore, but the squash pizza — coming to the menu in October — is perfect for fall, featuring smoked onion, organic kale, vegan almond ricotta and dried cranberry. Yum.
