Sure, it’s 90 degrees out right now, but a little planning never hurt anyone.



Fall might not be in the air quite yet, but it’s certainly alive in our hearts. But the balmy weather isn’t stopping us from creating our fall foods bucket list. And lucky for us, a slew of our favorite Philly healthy food stops have seasonal dishes on the menu or coming soon, featuring pumpkin, squash, sweet potato and other autumnal ingredients. Now all we need is cooler temps and cozy sweaters.

Psst: Have any healthy-ish food picks in Philly you always look forward to come fall? Shout ’em out in the comments.

HipCityVeg

127 South 18th Street, Rittenhouse

What to order: Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

Philly’s favorite vegan fast-food spot is coming back with their vegan pumpkin spice milkshake this October and we’re (impatiently) waiting for it. (No, seriously, love letters have been written to this thing.)

Pure Fare

119 South 21st Street, Rittenhouse

What to order: Sweet Potato Breakfast Soup

It might sound unappetizing, but Pure Fare has actually done something quite brilliant. Their breakfast soup, which they recently brought back for fall, is a thick, sweet potato creation that’s topped with toasted coconut flakes and tastes like a warm hug.

Inspired Brews

263 North 3rd Street, Old City

What to order: Pumpkin Spice Kombucha

Your booch habit just got seasonal. Inspired Brews’s fall creation is filled with flavors of pumpkin, allspice and cinnamon.

Sip-N-Glo

Multiple locations



What to order: Great Pumpkin Smoothie

Sip-N-Glo’s pumpkin smoothie always draws a crowd, and no wonder: the Great Pumpkin Smoothie has only five ingredients —pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice,

vanilla bean, banana, almond milk — while still packing in a ton of flavor.

Honeygrow

Multiple locations

What to order: Fall the Things Salad

Honeygrow’s newly added seasonal salad is filled to the brim with goodies like arugula, bacon, yams and dried cranberries then tossed in a maple vinaigrette. So it’s basically (a healthier) Thanksgiving in a bowl.

Bryn + Dane’s

Multiple locations



What to order: Pumpkin Pie Protein Smoothie

Bryn + Dane’s pumpkin pie smoothie, a fan favorite, clocks in at only 180 calories with 13 grams of protein. We’re sold.

B.GOOD

Multiple locations

What to order: Harvest kale salad

This healthy fast-food joint’s savory fall salad includes seasonal ingredients like Brussels sprouts, kale, beets and acorn squash. Lunch plans = made.

Heart Beet Kitchen

29 Haddon Avenue, Westmont

What to order: Sweet Potato Crostini

Remember when sweet potato toast was all the rage? Well, this dairy-free, gluten-free cafe makes an even cuter version of the original: Their vegan crostini creation is a mouth-watering combination of cashew ricotta, dried cranberries, pecans and a dash of rosemary served atop petite slices of toasted sweet potato.

Real Food Eatery

207 South 16th Street, Rittenhouse

What to order: Warm Roasted Apples

When those apple pie cravings come calling, reach for these warm roasted apples, made with coconut milk and dusted with cinnamon, on Real Food Eatery’s fall menu. They’re perfect for curbing your 3 p.m. must-have-sugar-now moments.

True Food Kitchen

239 Mall Boulevard, King of Prussia

What to order: Butternut squash pizza

ICYMI: This healthy eatery, with an anti-inflammation-inspired menu, opened in KOP over the summer. They’ve got vegan pizzas galore, but the squash pizza — coming to the menu in October — is perfect for fall, featuring smoked onion, organic kale, vegan almond ricotta and dried cranberry. Yum.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: