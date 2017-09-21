Pssst: Our Next Secret (Free!) Pop-Up Fitness Event Is Coming Up!

Have you been waiting for your phone to vibrate and tell you that a Be Well Philly Underground alert is (FINALLY!) in your inbox? Well, my friend, you haven’t got much longer to wait: Be Well Philly Underground, our secret pop-up fitness club, is about to make its big comeback from our summer break hiatus, and we’ll popping up in your email with details on our next secret pop-up event very soon. So keep your eyes peeled — just for a little longer!



For those of you who aren’t familiar with Underground (we’re oh so happy you’ve found us!), throughout the year, we host secret pop-up fitness events all around town. Think: glow-in-the-dark run to Yards Brewing Company (where, of course, everyone got a much-deserved free beer), rooftop yoga classes, cross-training runs along Ben Franklin Parkway, and more. (You can check out all of our past Underground events — with photos! — here.) And the best part about all this pop-up fitness fun? It’s all free!

All you have to do to get in on the action is sign up for Be Well Philly Underground here, and when our next event rolls around, you’ll get an email telling you to sign up! We can’t spill all the details about our next event quite yet (that would ruin the fun!), but what I can tell you is this: This month’s sweat session comes complete with one of the best rooftop views of the city. Trust us: You are not going to want to miss it.

