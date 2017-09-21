Philly fitness community, we’re calling on you again to sweat it out for hurricane relief efforts, this time for the victims of Hurricane Irma. Cycle Brewerytown is holding two morning spin sessions on Sunday, October 1st to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Irma. So, gather your friends — cyclists or not — and put the pedal to the metal for a good cause.

With family in Miami and Haiti, the cause is near and dear to studio owner Tiffany’s Wallace’s heart. You can register here for either the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. session (or both!) on Sunday, October 1st at the Brewerytown cycling studio (2800 West Girard Avenue). It’s free to sign up but there’s a mandatory minimum cash donation of $20 upon your arrival to the studio, all of which will go to Hurricane Irma relief. Once you’re mounted on the bike, expect to ride for 45 minutes in an upbeat atmosphere bumping killer reggae and hip-hop tunes in the glowing black light-lit studio. Right now there are two donation-based classes on the schedule, but they may add more if they reach capacity.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: