Skip your standing brunch reservation this week: One of Philly’s many beloved outdoor yoga series, Yoga on the Banks, is hosting a special fundraising class this Sunday, September 24th, with the added bonus of a guided meditation and a potluck picnic along the river. Say it with us: Yes, please!

For this Sunday’s fundraising session — all donations for class will benefit the Schuylkill Banks Redevelopment Commission, which manages and maintains a chunk of the trail and green space — yoga will be going down at the usual time, from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a short guided meditation, and then the real party begins: The potluck picnic along the river will carry on until 1 p.m., during which the Yoga on the Banks folks will be raffling YOTB tanks for $10 donations and Honest Tea will providing complimentary drinks.

If you haven’t been to a Yoga on the Banks session before, the donation-based (FYI: they accept Venmo, for the cash-is-so-over crowd), all-levels-welcome community vinyasa classes take place on Tuesdays nights and Saturday and Sunday mornings along the Schuylkill River on the grassy patch at 25th and Locust Streets. So this Sunday, head there with your yoga mat, a picnic blanket and a potluck dish to share with your fellow downward-doggers.

