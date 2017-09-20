Do Rooftop Yoga, Pilates and Meditation (All for a Good Cause!)

Calling all yogis, Pilates enthusiasts, and wannabe chill peeps: This Saturday, September 23rd, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the folks from Philly Power Yoga and Thrive Pilates will be hosting a morning of yoga, Pilates, meditation, and — very importantly — snacks to benefit Girls on the Run Philadelphia. Oh, and did we mention the fun is all going down on a rooftop in Northern Liberties? Because it is.

Sponsored by Lululemon, the OG of swoon-worthy workout clothes, a Morning of Mindfulness will feature a crash course on Pilates with Hally Bayer, yoga with Ella and meditation with Ali Tomlinson. Plus, there will be an abundance of coffee, tea, healthy snacks and juices from Saxby’s and Honeygrow. The event is going down on the rooftop of Riva Health + Wellness at 1 Brown Street in Northern Liberties. Interested? Registration is $50 (remember – it’s going to a good cause) and you can sign up here. (By the way, if the weather gods bring on rain, the event will simply move indoors.)

All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to funding scholarships for Girls on the Run Philadelphia. GOTR is a physical activity-based program that aims to create confidence and foster an appreciation for wellness in 3rd through 8th grade girls. It currently has over 35 sites and 40 teams across the city.

See you on your mats!

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: