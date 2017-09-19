Reminder: This Sweet Free Fitness “Scavenger Hunt” Around Philly Is This Week

The Unite Philly Run mob will be hitting the streets this Thursday.

In case the Unite Philly Run hasn’t been on your calendar all month long, or if you haven’t seen the lovely banners strewn along the SRT, consider this your reminder: Unite Fitness‘ giant free cross-training run — or a fitness scavenger hunt, as they’re calling it — is going down this Thursday, September 21st at 6 p.m. And since it’s free to run, you have no excuses for skipping your workout.

The run starts and ends at the Unite Fitness Rittenhouse location at 20th and Ranstead Streets, with a 3.5 mile course in between. Along the way, you’ll stop at four surprise strength stations at iconic Philly landmarks before heading back to Unite to finish the loop. To cap of this fitness-filled evening, there will be a celebratory post-run block party at the gym, which also serves as the finish line.

So, if you aren’t registered already, collect your go-to workout friends (because let’s be real, not all friends are workout friends) and sign up for the run here. Happy sweating!

