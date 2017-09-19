Here we are: It’s only Tuesday and we’re already looking longingly toward Hump Day (AKA Wednesday) and, by extension, Friday. Fortunately, we’ve got some Hump Day plans that will make this week feel like it’s whooshing by: Outdoor Beer Yoga at the Navy Yard, going down this Wednesday evening thanks to the kind souls at Nava Yoga Center. Oh, and did we mention that it’s free? Well, it is — beer, too! Go ahead and squeal with joy for a moment.

Here’s the deal: Register here for beer yoga on Wednesday, September 20th at Central Green Park, at Rouse Boulevard and Intrepid Avenue in the Navy Yard. Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m., with class starting shortly after. Expect a 30-minute flow full of standing postures and fun transitions — giving you ample time to sip on your complimentary cold one during class. No, really. All participants must be 21 or older and be able to show ID. Last, but certainly not least, be sure to BYO mat, water and — pro tip — a koozie.

Wednesday happy hour plans? Check.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: