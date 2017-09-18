There are SO many great trails to run in and around Philly. Let’s take advantage of them! This week, grab a buddy and pick a trail you’ve been dying to try out. And if you’re dreading the idea of a long run, not to worry: This workout works in a whole lot more than just running. You’ll incorporate strength exercises, jogging and sprinting as you take in the scenery of your newfound stomping grounds.

Here’s what you’re going to do: Warm up by jogging for 10 minutes. Then, sprint as hard as you can for 30 seconds. Recover by jogging or walking — whatever you do, make sure you keep moving — for 30 seconds, and repeat the sprint and recover four more times (so five times total). Then, find a space to do a strength circuit where you’ll do 30-second rounds of different exercises. Next, get right back to your run: jog for three minutes, then do your five sprints, repeat your strength circuit, and start all over again. You’ll end up doing four rounds of the whole thing (or more if you’re feeling up to it).

Be Well Workout of the Week: The Ultimate Workout for Philly Trail Lovers

Instructions: Repeat entire circuit four times total.

• 10-minute warm-up jog (you only need to do this warm-up before the first round)

• Do 5 30-second sprints (30-second sprint, 30-second active recovery)

• Complete exercises below, 30 seconds each

Squat hold

Plank hold

Lunge jumps on left side

Push-ups

Lunge jumps on right side

Side-plank hold right

Side-plank hold left

Skiers

• 3-minute jog

…………..

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

